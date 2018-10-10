He tried to kiss me eight times, reads another allegation against Rajat Kapoor

bollywood

New allegation surfaces against Rajat Kapoor, as the #MeToo movement hits closer to home

Rajat Kapoor

Two days after he issued an apology stating that he has "tried to be a decent man," comes another allegation against Rajat Kapoor. An anonymous user has come forward to accuse the actor of sexually harassing her when she was 20.

The survivor alleged that they would often interact on Facebook, where she would refer to him as 'Sir' while he used to call her 'little b**ch'. She further revealed that the incident in question occurred when they met in Bandra and he insisted on dropping her home. She recounted the horror as he "tried to hold my hand, touch my cheek...and tried kissing me not once, not twice, eight times."

This accusation comes close on the heels of two women accusing him of sexual misbehaviour. While a journalist tweeted that he misbehaved with her during a telephonic interview, another stated that he had demanded on "shooting in an empty house" with her.

In the wake of these allegations, his film Kadakh has been dropped from the MAMI line-up.

