'He wants spicy pics, but I don't want to do it'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been dating for around two years now. He recently got offered a job abroad and has been in another country for the past two months. We manage to chat a lot, and still keep in touch on a daily basis, so we are quite close. He has been asking me to send him pictures of myself lately though, and I don't think he means wholesome ones. He wants risqué pictures that may or may not involve me wearing any clothes, and I don't know if I am comfortable with the idea. I am not a prude, and really have no problem experimenting with anything, but I am wary of technology and how it can be misused. He says it will bring us closer, but I'm not so sure, because I have heard horror stories about pictures leaking and ruining people's reputations. What should I do?

There's not much to think about here, because if you're uncomfortable with something, you shouldn't do it. You're right about pictures being misused, and the Internet can be an awful place for people who aren't careful with their personal data. It's your body and you shouldn't have to show it to anyone you don't want to show it to. Your boyfriend needs to understand this too, so tell him you aren't ready and may never be. Don't worry about whether anyone thinks you're a prude or not, because that really is of no importance whatsoever. Ignore peer pressure and do only what you are comfortable doing.

I want to try and change the way my boyfriend behaves in public, but don't want to make it seem as if I am doing it. How do I do this?

I'm not quite sure I understand. What exactly is it about him that you are not happy with? You want to change him, but don't want to make it seem as if you do? If you don't like the person he is, why are you with him to begin with?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

