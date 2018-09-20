'He wants to break up because I have male pals'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Our relationship was going well at first but, after two or three years, there is hardly any spark left between us. For him, his work and family are important, and he never gives me time. He is older than I am. If I hang out with a guy, he gets insecure and fights with me. He decided to break up with me even though I told him the guy was just a friend. He won't understand though. What should I do?

— Reshma B

Have you tried telling him how you feel? His inability to understand doesn't make sense because he is an adult and you are entitled to a life of your own. If he is jealous or insecure, that is something he needs to work on, if he values you and wants this relationship to work. Things change for everyone after a few years, which is why you will both have to work harder to rekindle the feelings you had. This must be something you both want though, because you can't be the only one puling your weight. Ask him if he's prepared to do his part and, if he isn't, it is probably for the best if the two of you end this, like he wants to.

My boyfriend and I have been in a relationship for four-and-a-half years and we both want to marry as soon as possible. We considered a court marriage a few months ago, but didn't go ahead because of our families. He doesn't want to marry until his sister does, because his family is narrow-minded and we belong to different castes. I have been waiting for two years but they still haven't found a nice boy for his sister. What can I do? Is there a way out of this problem?

— NS

This depends upon how long you are willing to wait, doesn't it? If he isn't going to change his mind, it is entirely your call, because it's obvious that his priorities are different.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

