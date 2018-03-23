Head to this gallery for an extended new year sale

Want to own original artwork but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket in the process? Head to a gallery that is having an extended New Year's sale till April 20

Pickle your taste buds

sat & sun A watering hole at a hotel in the suburbs has been newly reimagined and relaunched. It is offering a 50-per cent discount on food and drinks this weekend to mark the occasion. So grab hold of your friends and take them along for a drinking session.



Time 8 am to 1.30 am

At Pickle & Pint, Paradise By Tunga, P16, Central Road, MIDC, Andheri East.

Call 67898944

Buy discounted artwork

ongoing Want to own original artwork but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket in the process? Head to a gallery that is having an extended New Year's sale till April 20. The works of people like MF Husain, FN Souza, Manu Parekh, Hema Upadhyay, Ram Kumar and SH Raza are thus being sold at discounts of 25 to 75 per cent.

On 11 am to 7 pm at Gallery 7, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22183996

Click a selfie, save money

ongoing A bistro is celebrating "selfie week" till the end of this month. It's thus offering a 10-per cent discount for food to all those patrons who click a selfie in the restaurant, upload it on their social media profiles with a particular hashtag, and then follow the eatery on the online platforms.

Time 11 am to 12 am at Videsi Desi Bistro, Vishal Mathura Apartment, Kalyan.

Call 33126118

