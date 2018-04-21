Healing herbs for new moms who struggle with post-delivery weakness

Your skin may be more sensitive during pregnancy owing to hormonal changes and this can sometimes trigger painful skin conditions

New Delhi: New mothers who struggle with post-delivery weakness can find respite in natural ingredients which help heal the postpartum body, experts say. Hema Divakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, says skin may be more sensitive during pregnancy owing to hormonal changes and this can sometimes trigger painful skin conditions.

"You should be careful about what you apply on your body, as it can affect the baby too. Thus, ensure to include the right skin care products in your regimen to prevent pregnancy-related skin problems," said Divakar.

Prathibha, Ayurveda expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, says Ayurveda recommends the use of herbs and oils that help protect and heal a mother's body post pregnancy. This helps relieve stress and ensures a smooth start to motherhood. Including products in your daily routine which contain these essential ingredients will be soothing for a new mother," she said. She suggests a few herbs that help protect and heal a new mother's body and make motherhood a happy and relaxing journey:

Country mallow: Massaging your body leads to greater flexibility and tones the muscles, resulting in faster postpartum recovery. Country mallow is used as a primary ingredient in massage oils, which are used to strengthen muscles and repair dry skin.

Five-leaved chaste tree: This herb helps relieve pain and accelerates the process of healing wounds and rashes.

Winter cherry: Also known as Ashvagandha, it rejuvenates the body and promotes physical and mental health. Winter Cherry works best in strengthening and firming the skin, while enhancing muscle and joint strength.

Indian madder: It has antioxidant properties and helps clear the skin, free from blemishes. It also relieves skin-related issues and inflammation.

Almond: Due to several hormonal changes during pregnancy, the skin becomes extremely sensitive and prone to dryness. Almond oil based products provide the necessary care to keep your skin nourished. Almond oil also contains Vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and E, which ensure the skin is soft and supple.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera contains antimicrobial and natural soothing properties that moisturize and help heal rashes. It soothes irritable skin conditions caused during pregnancy and acts as a remedy for stretch marks.

Natural zinc: Natural zinc is known to lock in moisture and have antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. It is helpful in treating rashes caused due to skin irritation and sweat.

Sesame: Often considered as the most beneficial oil especially for its skin-firming properties, Sesame oil moisturises the skin and prevents infections.

