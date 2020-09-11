Health Ministry: Retest all symptomatic Covid negative cases of RAT

Passengers board a Metro train after the services resumed on Red, Green and Violet lines from Thursday with certain restrictions, at Kashmere Gate Metro Station in New Delhi. PIC/PTI

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to mandatorily retest all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen tests (RAT) through RT-PCR so that no positive COVID-19 cases are missed. The ministry has also urged them to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism via a designated officer or team in every district and at the state level for follow up on such cases.

These teams shall analyse details of the daily RAT conducted and ensure there are no delays in retesting of symptomatic negative cases. The ministry said it has noted that in some states, symptomatic cases tested negative by RAT are not being followed up by RT-PCR tests. The ICMR guidelines as well as the Union Health Ministry state that symptomatic negative cases of RAT and asymptomatic cases that develop symptoms within two to three days of testing negative must be retested through RT-PCR tests.

No account should be declared NPA: SC

The Supreme Court extended its interim order that no account is to be declared NPA till further orders after the Centre said an expert panel has been set up to look into the issue of interest being charged by banks on instalments deferred during the moratorium period due to the pandemic. The top court granted two weeks to the Centre and Reserve Bank of India to file the affidavit and place before it the decisions taken in this regard.

India sees over 96,000 cases in 24 hours

With a single-day spike of 96,492 new cases and 1,272 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 45-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "The total number of Coronavirus cases stand at 45,48,797 including 9,19,018 active cases, 35,30,209 cured/recovered/migrated and 76,207 deaths," said the Health Ministry.

