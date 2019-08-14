Healthy morning routine for skin that you should follow

culture

A recent study has shown that 88 per cent of women don't know what are the right products for their skin and the correct time and way to use them

A healthy morning routine is as important as a regular nightly skin routine. When you follow a good night routine, it helps to regenerate the skin cells as you sleep and a good morning routine helps preserve and protect the benefits of the night time routine. Skincare is not something that you should be skimping on at any time of the day. A good early morning routine will give you a clearer, healthier and radiant looking skin and frankly, we all want that.

An early morning routine for skin will vary according to the skin type and also according to the weather. Changing weather affects the skin in different ways, you will want to exfoliate more in the spring and use little heavy moisturisers in winters. Here are some basic steps by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics to a healthy morning routine for skin that will help you retain the younger skin forever.

Drink plenty of water as you wake up: Water hydrates the skin from inside and you need this hydration the first thing in the morning. You can also try drinking a glass of hot water with lemon and honey in it. This combination will also help flush the toxins out of your body giving you clearer skin and better digestion. If you don't like plain water, opt for green tea or coconut water.

Cleanse-tone-moisturise-sun protect

The old mantra cleanse tone and moisturise has a new addition and that is the sun protection. The rule of thumb is to apply the lightest skin product first and heaviest in the last. Everybody should use this routine but the products used should be according to the skin type.

For normal skin

For people with the perfect normal skin, the routine should include washing your face with a light sulphate free cleanser in the morning, this will remove the extra oil and debris from your skin. Use a light toner to shrink the pores of the skin and restore the pH balance. Use a glycolic acid serum for normal skin to remove the dry skin cells. The next step is to moisturise using a light moisturiser. Apply a thin layer on the face and neck and let it sit for two minutes. Look for ingredients like dimethicone, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate in the moisturiser. Finish with a generous layer of sunscreen on the exposed area of the skin.

For Dry skin

Dry skin has cracks that let the moisture escape through it and therefore you need products that maintain the moisture in the skin. In the morning use a super mild cleanser to wash your face and follow up with a toner. Use a Vitamin and antioxidant serum to prevent the collagen in the skin from breaking down. Follow up with a hydrating moisturiser and a moisturising SPF.

For Oily skin

Healthy morning skincare routine for oily skin includes the use of products that control the excess oil production and keep the skin lightly hydrated. Begin your day by cleaning your face with a cleansing oil to remove the build-up of oil in the night. Follow up washing your face with a cleaning gel, use an alcohol-free toner and oil-free moisturiser. Look for ingredients like sodium PCA and glycerine in the moisturiser. You can also use a moisturising gel. For oily the best sunscreens are zinc oxide sunscreens.

Some helpful tips:

If your skin is prone to breakages, acne or has started showing the signs of ageing then you can include serums post the toning routine.

Let the serum sit on the skin for a few minutes before applying moisturiser and sunscreen

Do not step out of the house without applying sunscreen.

Use a generous amount of sunscreen every two to three hours

Do not skip breakfast. Include healthy ingredients that are rich in vitamins in your breakfast.

Don't forget eye care in your morning skin routine. An easy way to get rid of puffy eyes is to put some used tea bags in the freezer for 10 minutes and then put them over your eyes.

