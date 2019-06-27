Heartbroken pup abondoned in an armchair starving by roadside leaves netizens emotional

international

Dogs are man's best friend and prove loyalty to their owner every time. Despite their unmatched loyalty, some heartless people abandon their pets on roads. These abandoned dogs get terrified when left alone without a reason. They develop serious trust issues, and in some cases severe depression.

A couple of days ago, pictures of an abandoned puppy sitting on an armchair whimpering beside a discarded television at the side of a road, was shared on Facebook. The images of the starving pup began breaking hearts on the internet. Facebook users condemned the owner's act and are sending love to the pooch.

The pictures were shared on Facebook by Sharon Norton, who is an animal control officer at Brookhaven Mississippi. Norton received a call on Lost and Found Pets in Lincoln County, to check on a pooch abandoned on the side of Brookhaven road on June 24.

After checking the pooch, Norton rescued the abandoned puppy and shared pictures on Facebook with a message. "I get a message this morning to go check out this dog that’s in the chair, this is what I pulled up and seen… To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy… but one day Karma will meet up with you."

According to WLBT, a woman, who called Sharon Norton, spotted the puppy sitting on an armchair beside a television, which was discarded by a truck on the Gaston Trail. When Norton approached the puppy, he did not move from the armchair as it was waiting for its owner to return.

However, now the puppy is under the protection of the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, where he gets the medical attention it needs. Later, the puppy will be put up for adoption.

