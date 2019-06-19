Watch video: Baby elephant tripping while chasing dog is the cutest thing on the internet today

international

The 25-second video features a baby elephant chasing a dog but the elephant trips on wet mud and somehow manages himself

Representational image

Baby elephants are adorable and this video will prove it. A video of a jumbo which is doing the rounds on social media will make your day.

What is even more hilarious is that the elephant turned around and strode along the field and the two dogs start running behind him.

According to Daily Mail, the elephant is named T-noi and is nine-months-old while this scenario was filmed at Rai Aomgord Phu Kao Organic Farm in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.

The farm manager Sathian Jaikham said, "This baby elephant and the dogs have a rivalry going on. T-noi wants all the attention to himself so they have an uneasy friendship."

The video has been shared over 7000 times and has garnered over 37000 likes.

