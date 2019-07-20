Heavy rainfall likely in Goa over next 4 days, says IMD
The weather forecasting agency said that heavy rainfall is expected across the state and adjoining areas
As predicted by the India Meteorological Department on Saturday, districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days.
IMD predicted that heavy rainfall at isolated places while light to moderate rainfall at most places was predicted in districts of North and South Goa.
The weather forecasting agency said that heavy rainfall is expected across the state and adjoining areas.
It has been advised that the fishermen do not venture into the seas till Sunday.
(with inputs from ANI)
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for sharing controversial TikTok video