Heavy rainfall likely in Goa over next 4 days, says IMD

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department on Saturday, districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days.

IMD predicted that heavy rainfall at isolated places while light to moderate rainfall at most places was predicted in districts of North and South Goa.

The weather forecasting agency said that heavy rainfall is expected across the state and adjoining areas.

It has been advised that the fishermen do not venture into the seas till Sunday.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies