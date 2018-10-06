Heena Sidhu and hubby Ronak enjoy Patakha's fireworks
India's leading pistol shooter Heena Sidhu takes time off to watch the latest Bollywood flick Patakha with husband Ronak Pnadit
India's leading pistol shooter - former World No. 1, Heena Sidhu - and Ronak Pandit, also a former shooter, took some time off after a training stint in Pune to watch the latest Bollywood flick, Patakha.
And the couple simply loved the film which is based on two warring sisters. "Great movie #Patakha. Not only did I love the movie, I loved everybody's performance. AWESOME work," wrote Heena, who won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Asian Games in Indonesia recently, to her 205,000 Twitter followers yesterday.
"Patakha! What a movie. Re-instills faith in Bollywood. After a long, long time, money well spent on a movie ticket. Thank you @VishalBhardwaj," wrote Ronak.
