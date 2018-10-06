Heena Sidhu and hubby Ronak enjoy Patakha's fireworks

other-sports

India's leading pistol shooter Heena Sidhu takes time off to watch the latest Bollywood flick Patakha with husband Ronak Pnadit

Heena Sidhu and Ronak Pandit

India's leading pistol shooter - former World No. 1, Heena Sidhu - and Ronak Pandit, also a former shooter, took some time off after a training stint in Pune to watch the latest Bollywood flick, Patakha.

And the couple simply loved the film which is based on two warring sisters. "Great movie #Patakha. Not only did I love the movie, I loved everybody's performance. AWESOME work," wrote Heena, who won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Asian Games in Indonesia recently, to her 205,000 Twitter followers yesterday.

"Patakha! What a movie. Re-instills faith in Bollywood. After a long, long time, money well spent on a movie ticket. Thank you @VishalBhardwaj," wrote Ronak.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates