Heena Sidhu equals qualification world record at national selection trials

Heena Sidhu

Former world number one Heena Sidhu equalled the women's 10m air pistol qualification world record at the national selection trials 1 and 2 while Youth Olympics champion Manu Bhaker finished second here Wednesday.

The trials are being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Heena shot a qualification score of 587 in trial 1 to top the 319 strong field. Her score equalled the world record held by reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki of Greece.

Youth Olympic Games winner Bhaker came in second with a score of 579. In other key results of the day, Divyansh Singh Panwar of Rajasthan and Hema K C of Gujarat caused quite a flutter.

Divyansh won all the 10m air rifle events including the senior men's, youth men's and junior men's events. Hema K C upset World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event 457.3-454.

