Helicopter Eela Ruk Ruk Song: Kajol makes it more visually appealing

Ruk Ruk Ruk, arey baba ruk, oh my darling give me a look..! After a decade of about 24 years, the song from ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂVijaypathÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ (1994) is set to re-arrive on our playlists this September

Kajol in Ruk Ruk song/picture courtesy: YouTube

Pradeep Sarkar’s next directorial Helicopter Eela starring Kajol has already become the talk of the town for its endearing narrative. Kajol will be seen playing a possessive single mother who also happens to be an aspiring singer and had overlooked her aspirations for her growing son. Composed by musician Raghav Sachar and crooned by talented Palomi Ghosh, this revamped peppy number features Kajol in her most chirpy avatars.

Elaborating on his experience of recreating the most popular song of the 90’s, he said, “I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original by Anu Malik. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song.”

We know how brilliantly spontaneous director Pradeep Sarkar is, and this song too is an outcome of the same. It has been composed in record time and brings its background to the forefront. Here’s what Raghav added, “One morning Pradeep Da called me and said, ‘Raghav I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped but having worked with for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up started dancing.”

Ajay Devgn & Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents, co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Neeraj Gala and produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Helicopter Eela is all set to release on 12th October 2018.

Watch the song right away:

