Hema Malini and Dharmendra twinning in the dream girl's birthday photos is too precious!

Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated her 72nd birthday on October 16. The dream girl recently took to Twitter to share a few pictures from her birthday celebration, which feature husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahana.

Sharing the photos, Hema Malini wrote:

Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you! pic.twitter.com/kwyZBdNvFj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 20, 2020

In the pictures that she shared, we can see Hema Malini twinning with Dharmendra in blue, and we can't help but smile at the cuteness overload! While she can be seen wearing a blue striped salwar suit, Dharam ji complements her look in blue jeans, white shirt, and a blue waist coat.

The couple's pictures on Twitter have left fans in awe. "The most beautiful couple," a user tweeted. "Lovely pictures. Miss seeing you both together in films," another user commented.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, have co-starred in numerous successful films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Charas and Dream Girl. They got married in August 1979.

