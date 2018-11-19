Herald case: Court dismisses plea seeking to restrain Subramanian Swamy's tweets

national

A local court here on Monday dismissed Congress leader Motilal Vora's plea seeking to restrain Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy's tweets on the ongoing National Herald case.

Vora, in his plea, has alleged that Swamy is trying to influence the proceedings and doing character assassination of the accused by tweeting.

Swamy denied the allegations.

Swamy had filed a complaint about 'cheating' in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, by Young Indian, a firm in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each own a 38 per cent stake.

Swamy had accused them of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, by which Young Indian Pvt Ltd obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian are accused in the case.

