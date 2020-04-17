Here are 4 reasons to not miss out on Four More Shots Please! Season 2

Thriving with the remarkable success of the previous season, season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please is now streaming on Amazon Prime and we are beyond excited with our bucket of popcorn ready, as we are all set to binge watch the show. One of the pathbreaking storylines that captures our hearts, here are the four reasons why you cannot miss the second season. Well, we have got you covered here. Check out!

Women centric storyline

The season two continues to explore the exhilarating choices that these four young women make as they navigate their friendship, life, love, ambition and evolving freedoms as their lives and the city changes.

Shot at picturesque locations:

The second season has been shot in the picturesque locations of Istanbul and Udaipur. The backdrops are breathtaking!

Challenges perspectives and maybe, breaks a few:

Breaking some barriers and creating many memories, the season two of Four More Shots Please! is a promising tale of four individual women, celebrating their flaws, perfections and journey together. Well, Bani J and Lisa Ray’s love story blooms and so does some open ended tales from season one.

Reason to bond with your girlgang:

The season two revolves around how four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other little more fiercely and choose themselves over society's expectations.

The Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an all-star ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Replete with pop cultural references, Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman.

Four More Shots Please! is a show created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Season 2 is directed by Nupur Asthana.

The show is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video! Catch it, now!

