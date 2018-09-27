Here is a special message from Ranveer Singh to his fans

bollywood

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Simbaa actor Ranveer Singh shares some inside tips for his fans

Ranveer Singh

It’s World Tourism Day and what message do you have for avid travellers?

Travel in my opinion enables you to discover the world, giving you an opportunity to broaden your mind and imbibe new cultures. For me travelling is all about exploring, learning and expanding my horizons – be it new values, languages, cuisines and experiences.

On World Tourism Day, I hope all my fans take some time out from their busy lives to live, laugh and explore the world. I hope that they awaken their inner traveller and discover what the world has to offer, to experience a different language, to try out a different cuisine and to give in to a new adventure.

As an actor you get to travel a lot, so what and which place has been the best Holiday experience for you?

It has to be my recent trip to the Lake Geneva region in Switzerland. It’s a quite a hidden gem that should be on everyone’s must visit destination list. After a busy schedule, I was keen on a relaxed vacation gorging on some amazing food and enjoy the stunning scenery while having some fun under the Swiss Sun!

I explored the entire Lake Geneva Region including Montreux, Glacier 3000, Lavaux, Lausanne and so many other interesting places. The tranquil Lake Geneva Region has some interesting places to see - my rock idol’s Freddie Mercury’s studio - the Queen Studio, his statue overlooking the endless lake looks like he is still seeking inspiration. Just a short drive away from Montreux is Chaplin’s World in Vevey that hosts some of his iconic movie sets and the memorabilia of the great comic. It is amazing to walk through his house where he lived the last 25 years of his life and also the interactive studio that gives you glimpses of this genius who has entertained the world for decades.



Ranveer Singh

The Lavaux vineyards, Switzerland’s largest wine-growing region and a UNESCO World Heritage Site was an interesting highlight of my trip – besides being an ideal place to learn more about Swiss wine, the amazing landscape is ideal for for a leisurely stroll, a bike ride and even a drive in an open top car.

The cities of Lausanne and Montreux though very close to each other both have their own unique charm. Whereas Montreux has the famous promenade and Chillon Castle, Lausanne is home to the famous Olympic Museum, and I got goosebumps standing amidst the medals that athletes from across the world persevere to achieve. It was also a very proud and emotional moment finding the hockey stick of Dhyan Chand Singh from the 1936 Berlin Games, or the boxing gloves of Mary Kom displayed among world renowned athletes.

And of course when in Switzerland you have to go to a snow covered mountain. I visited Glacier 3000 this time – it has snow throughout the year, it has an amazing alpine coaster and some great adventures. The snow, the blue skies, the peak-walk, the snow-bus and the huskies made for a wonderful experience. I can’t wait to go back and relive all of it again.

