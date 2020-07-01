Here is how Vicky Kaushal checking out on his friends during lockdown

While staying indoors like many other Bollywood celebrities due to surge in COVID-19 cases, actor Vicky Kaushal has found an innovative way to keep an eye on his friends as the actor was seen with a pair of binoculars on Tuesday. The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself where he is seen standing in his balcony with a pair of binoculars.

"Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #Mumbai," he wrote in the caption. Taking a cue from his famous dialogue from 'Masaan', he further added the hashtag which said: "Saala Yeh Lockdown Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Bey (Why this lockdown doesn't end)."

Kaushal's close friend and actor Ishaan Khatter commented, "You will need bigger ones.. I am at the balcony waving." Kaushal was last seen in Karan Johar's horror flick 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship', which was released earlier this year.

