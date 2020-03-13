Here's why a mountaineer played Holi on top of Australia's highest peak

On Tuesday, Amgoth Tukaram, a young mountaineer from Telangana, Hyderabad created history when he successfuly scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia. On the occasion of the festival of colours, Tukaram summited the peak along with his Australian friends.

The young lad from Telangana also played Holi on top of the country's highest peak in order to promote the message of peace and harmony. Interestiingly, Tukaram who summits mountains for a social cause, this time scaled the Australia's hoghest peak to appeal to people to support the communities and the wildlife which were badly affected due to the bushfire in the land of the Kangaroos.

Tukaram joined hands with JET Helping Hands, an NGO of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami from Hyderabad. Taking to social networking site Facebook, Tukaram shared the five-seconds clip with his followers. In the video, Tukaram can be seen sprinkling colours into the air as he succesfuly scales Mount Kosciuszko.

On previous occassions, the young mountaineer from Telangana has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Everest in Nepal, Mount Elbrus in Russia and Mount Aconcagua in South America among others.

