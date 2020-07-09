Here's why Zomato wants you to be 'extra nice' to your parents

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

After asking netizens to share their thoughts on what if the year 2020 was a dish, food delivery application Zomato is back with another creative post. This time, the food delivery giant shared a funny post which also acts as advice for many.

If 2020 was a dish, what would it be? — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 24, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Zomato urged people to be "extra nice" to their parents, and guess what, it has left many laughing their hearts out. Wonder why? Well, while asking customers to be extra nice to their mom and dad, the food delivery giant also added the reason as to why they should be nice to their parents.

The reason added by Zomato comes in a tiny font and resembles the size in which content of "condition applied" line comes with. Here's a look at it:

reminder – be EXTRA nice to your mom and dad áµÂÂÂÂÂÊ¸áµÂÂÂÂÂ áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂ áµÂÂÂÂÂÊ³áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂÊ³ áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂÊ³âÂÂÂÂÂ¿áµÂÂÂÂÂ áµÂÂÂÂÂá¶¦ áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂÊ³áµÂÂÂÂÂá¶¦Ë¢Ë¢á¶¦áµÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¿ áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂ áµÂÂÂÂÂáµÂÂÂÂÂá¶¦âÂÂÂÂÂ¿ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 7, 2020

Twitterati found it funny and took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user said, "U be extra nice to your customers - kya pata dubaara order de hi de...", another wrote, "Giving my best performance in years."

Here are some of the best responses:

U be extra nice to ur delivery boys nahi toh kya pata aadha delivery kha jaye...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Hypocrisy Queen (@queenofhypocris) July 7, 2020

U be extra nice to your customers - kya pata dubaara order de hi de.. — Ankur : cinemaphile / memer ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@AnkurVerma99) July 7, 2020

Reminder- be focused on marketing strategy kya pata zyada customers mil jayeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vivek (@Imvivek04) July 7, 2020

Giving my best performance in years. — Jaywardhan Pandey (@jaywardhanp29) July 7, 2020

be Extra nice to your taxes and discounts, kya pata @swiggy_in tumse jyada de ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Shah (@ShahsComplaints) July 7, 2020

Since being shared, the post has collected over 700 likes and nearly 50 retweets.

What do you think of Zomato's "extra nice" tweet?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news