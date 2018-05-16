Here's a shirt style guide to rev up your wardrobe this summer

Follow our shirt style edit to the best trends of a flamboyant season, and rev up your wardrobe

"Go for vertical broad stripes instead of horizontal for a vacation wardrobe," suggests Lodha, like in this bowling shirt by AMI. A broad striped shirt, subdued with a solid-coloured jacket, can also work as a safe yet edgy work outfit.

Luxury labels and high street brands have embraced resort collars to help you keep your cool. We like this Louis Vuitton floral shirt paired with the un-skippable baggy pants folded at the hem.

It's been a while since pastels made their way into men's wardrobes, in dainty and rugged versions (with weathered fabrics). A pastel palette can be great for summer when choosing shades for colour blocking, and can also work in constraint with prints, like you see here in this Kenzo piece.



Illustrations/Uday Mohite

Baggy trousers have been a staple across brands, as has athleisure wear. Merge formal wear with a sporty element either through a simple stripe running on the side of your shirt or like this merger of a hoodie and a shirt by Hermes.