Here's a shirt style guide to rev up your wardrobe this summer
Follow our shirt style edit to the best trends of a flamboyant season, and rev up your wardrobe
"Go for vertical broad stripes instead of horizontal for a vacation wardrobe," suggests Lodha, like in this bowling shirt by AMI. A broad striped shirt, subdued with a solid-coloured jacket, can also work as a safe yet edgy work outfit.
Luxury labels and high street brands have embraced resort collars to help you keep your cool. We like this Louis Vuitton floral shirt paired with the un-skippable baggy pants folded at the hem.
It's been a while since pastels made their way into men's wardrobes, in dainty and rugged versions (with weathered fabrics). A pastel palette can be great for summer when choosing shades for colour blocking, and can also work in constraint with prints, like you see here in this Kenzo piece.
Illustrations/Uday Mohite
Baggy trousers have been a staple across brands, as has athleisure wear. Merge formal wear with a sporty element either through a simple stripe running on the side of your shirt or like this merger of a hoodie and a shirt by Hermes.
Miitesh Lodha
What's trending now?
This season, the runways presented a glimpse of the old with a twist of new. There were all-white shirt-jacket-trouser combinations as well as print explosions.
"The trend is more on the construction and fit of the shirt. Shirts with resort collars or deconstructed shapes are working well," says menswear designer Mitesh Lodha. With the focus on construction, strong silhouettes such as the jacket shirt with utility pockets were showcased by names ranging from Kenzo to Hermès. "In stripes, play with broad stripes. Colour blocking continues to be a trend. I would love to see more colour play, and men experiment with bold colours like orange," says Lodha.
