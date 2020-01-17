Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Mohit Suri's Malang

Disha Patani has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie Malang released. The actress flaunts her sexy body and is caught in a whole new boho-chic look. However, for Disha, Malang came no easy. She was required to undergo some special training in quite a few fields.

Disha underwent special training and learned how to ride the ATV Bike and mastered the process in a day as a beginner as it is definitely a task to ride on bumpy roads and these bikes are really heavy in weight as well. The actress also trained for an underwater kissing scene and underwent training for the same. This was one of the most learning lists of Disha Patani and also, the actress passed all the training with utmost grace which is evident in all the recent units that have come out.

Recently in an interview, the director Mohit Suri shared his view on the actress saying, "The whole world feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body. She has something more in her. She's got head and heart too."

He continued by saying, "There is a perfect blend of glam quotient and bohemian vibe surrounding the character, both qualities which I could imagine Disha to compliment effortlessly. The response to Disha's role has been great so far, I'm sure the audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching Malang."

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Disha Patani in crucial roles, and all of them have one reason to kill. The film is all set to release on February 7. Post Malang, Disha will be teaming up with Salman Khan again, romancing him on the big screen with Radhe. Then she will have Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

