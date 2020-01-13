Malang director Mohit Suri: Disha Patani is not just a pretty face and a hot body

Disha Patani has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie Malang released. Not just raising the hotness factor with her impressionable entry, the actress has been seen experimenting with a 'boho' avatar in the movie. Talking about the actress, the director of her next, Mohit Suri had a lot to share!

Recently in an interview, the director Mohit Suri of her upcoming film 'Malang' shared his view on the actress saying, "The whole world feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body. She has something more in her. She's got head and heart too."

He continues by saying, "There is a perfect blend of glam quotient and bohemian vibe surrounding the character, both qualities which I could imagine Disha to compliment effortlessly. The response to Disha's role has been great so far, I'm sure the audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching Malang."

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is famous for her choices of films and being the hottest actress of Bollywood. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but the film-makers also. She is the face of several international brands which makes her highly bankable.

Disha Patani has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for the trailer of Malang and fans are super elated to see her back on the big screen. The actress surely knows how to woo the audience with her acting skills and killer looks.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020, teaming up with Salman Khan again the Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

