Here's all you want to know about Yo Yo Honey Singh's song!

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's next song will feature in Sidharth Malhotra's next Marjaavaan along with Nushrat Bharucha

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh who has already shot for his next single a couple of days back will have one more song releasing, shortly in a film. Yo Yo Honey Singh's next song will feature in Sidharth Malhotra's next Marjaavaan along with Nushrat Bharucha.

The song which is 'Peeyu Datke' is sung and composed by Honey Singh, inspired from Rajasthani folk song. The singer, recently also posted the BTS videos and images from the set of his next single's shoot.

Honey Singh surely has become an icon with his time in the music industry, a beacon for people who want to be a part of the music industry and also, one to millions of his fans around the world as someone who faced struggles and yet came out being successful, emerging a global star.

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The rapper recently bagged the 'Song of the Year' award for his hit song 'Dil Chori'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

