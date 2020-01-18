Here's how 5 heart patients are prepping for the Mumbai marathon

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Mumbai Marathon has gained immense popularity since its inception in 2004. People have started participating in this iconic race not just as a physical challenge but also to lead a healthy lifestyle. As part of marathon training one learns about overall fitness and stamina. This enthusiasm should however be handled with caution, especially if you have certain diseases such as cardiac ailments, diabetes etc. Five heart patients share their journey of how they have prepared for tomorrow's marathon.

Ramachandran KS

Age: 74

Health history: Coronary Artery Bypass Graft done in 2006 with 6 grafts

Marathon history: Participating in the Mumbai Marathon for 5 years

Interesting facts: He has run 20 marathons since his surgery in 2006.

Current Marathon: 21k half marathon

Ramachandra said, "The preparations for the marathon started over a month ago with a run of 18K on four Saturdays going up and down the Jaslok hospital stretch plus running six times up and down the Mount Mary Church stretch on alternative days."

Rajnish Rathore

Age: 46 years

Health History: He had a heart attack in 2008 and underwent angioplasty.

Interesting facts: He does have ectopics (irregular heart rhythm) intermittently but with proper care and guidance of the Cardiologist he still runs many half marathons in the city.

Marathon participation this year: 21k half marathon

Rathore said, "As part of my marathon training, I began with slow and steady pace, increased my speed gradually under controlled monitoring, kept accessing my body endurance to minimize my average heart rate with less efforts and focused more on my core muscle required for running."

Surendra Dasadia

Age: 74

Interesting facts: Never participated in any marathon before his heart surgery. However, he has participated in many marathons since his heart surgery

Surendra said, "Apart from the above exercise, I eat in small quantity throughout the day and keep a check on my diet. Mindful eating is crucial.

Minesh Pandya

Age: 62

Health history: Was previously a badminton player. Underwent coronary artery bypass graft in 2006 and started cardiac rehabilitation.

Interesting facts: Immediately after 1 year of surgery he started participating in the Mumbai Marathon. Participated in the dream run in 2007.

Marathon participation: 21k half marathon

Pandya said, "We have a group called Zippers of 15-20 bypass surgery patients. We have been training for the marathon for the whole year, which includes upper and lower body exercise, one small run of 6-8 km and one long run of 12-18 kms in a week. I run at least five- 10km and two 21km runs in a year."

Kirit Parikh

Age: 69 years

Health History: Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) in 2008.

Marathon participation this year: 21k half marathon

"Parikh said, "Every morning I wake up at 5 am and go for a run of 9 to 10 kms. I will be running a half marathon on the 19th of this month. Post bypass I had to take care of every little thing, from diet to how I treat my body."

