Here's how Ali Fazal is motivating people to chase their dreams

B-Town continues to make statements through the slogans on their T-shirts. Ali Fazal was spotted with ladylove Richa Chadha at Mumbai airport.

Written on Fazal's tee in Hindi and Urdu was 'Sabse khatarnak hota hain hamare sapno ka mar jaana'. He is keen that people keep chasing their dreams, hoping to realise them some day.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning to get married this year but it looks like the wedding has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Richa had recently shared, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year, because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."

