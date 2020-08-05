Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha postpone their wedding to 2021 due to coronavirus

Bollywood weddings are always the biggest events of the year. Remember the euphoria that happened when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot? Or when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in the same year? The same was about to happen when Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced they would be getting married too.

However, due to the lockdown, the wedding that was supposed to happen by the end of the year has now been pushed to the next year. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Fazal talked about it and said, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.” Asked if the couple will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

Richa also expressed the same. She said, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”

Earlier, the couple, who was set to exchange wedding vows in April had announced the postponement of the event to late 2020 due to coronavirus scare. Fazal talked about it and said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we're following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps."

In a recent interview, Richa had taken us to the memory lane remembered the moment when she understood that Fazal was her big love. "We were at my house watching the 1992 biographical comedy, Chaplin. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, 'I love you,'" she recounted, laughing that it took him three months to say the words back to her.

The story of how Fazal popped the question is as romantic as it is endearing. Chadha narrated, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday and didn't suspect a thing. We were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn't go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring, but that's alright. After that, he took a 10-minute nap on the sand. I guess he was stressed about the proposal", she said.

Another couple whose wedding has been much-awaited but that has now got postponed is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's. It looks like COVID-19 has brought life as we know it to a standstill. Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal were set to exchange vows this summer.

A source revealed to mid-day, "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand."

