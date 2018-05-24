Here's how Daisy Shah reacted to Mumbai Police's tweet

Mumbai police's social media handle borrowed the viral line 'Our Business' to spread the message of cyber security



Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah's zany dialogue, 'Our business is our business, none of your business,' in the trailer of Race 3, is still sending netizens into a tizzy. Yesterday, Mumbai police's social media handle borrowed the viral line to spread the message of cyber security.

The tweet read, "Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the race of safety (sic)." The accompanying photo of the actor was captioned, "When someone asks for your personal details online say, "My data is my data, none of your data (sic)."

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

This is one meme that Daisy Shah was happy about. She replied, "Too good." Cops have a sense of humour too!

The other day, Jacqueline Fernandez too took to Instagram, where Daisy posed in the picture, with a caption that read 'Our Being Human is our Being Human. None of your being human'

Daisy you are such a sport!

