Here's how Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao are related to each other

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone ruled the headlines when she attended one of the distant cousin's wedding in Mumbai. The actress was newly married to Ranveer Singh and the duo was busy doing the couple things - attending family functions. It's the same wedding when Ranveer was caught being a doting husband and extended a helping hand to wife Deepika, and her aching heels. Don't you remember? Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE FAN ACCOUNT (@magicaldeepikapadukone) onApr 22, 2019 at 4:15am PDT

Speaking about the wedding, it came in as a shocker to many when the audience figured Deepika's connection with Vivah actress Amrita Rao. Surprised? When DeepVeer were a part of a family function in Mumbai, they bumped into Amrita and husband Anmol. Apart from being Manglorean, the duo is now connected, and how! Amrita's cousin sister married Deepika cousin brother, that turned these two Bollywood divas related.

Deepika Padukone, on the professional front, will be next seen in 83, opposite Ranveer Singh. the duo will be seen playing the role of husband and wife - Kapil Dev and Romi Dev. Apart from Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, '83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

'83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will release on April 10.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news