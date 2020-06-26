Here's how Kartik Aaryan made a fan's birthday special

Kartik Aaryan is one blob of sunshine in these dark times. Right from his Corona Stop Karo Na monologue to his hit internet-breaking show Koki Poochega, the actor has always made us smile, enlighten and laugh-our-guts out. Today the actor takes to social media to make one of his fan's birthday extra-special.

Kartik Aaryan loves to interact with his fans. Due to social-distancing and lockdown, Kartik makes sure he never misses an opportunity to connect with his fans. One of his well-wisher took to her Twitter account making a special request to the actor to wish her.

She tweeted saying that if the hunk himself wishes her, her birthday will become special and she really hoped that the actor takes notice of this special request. Kartik soon replied to her saying, "Happy Birthday Ruchika. Have a great one. Stay safe (sic)".

Happy Birthday Ruchika

Have a great one

Stay safe

In past too, Kartik Aaryan has wished many of his well-wishers happy birthday on social media and amidst pandemic he even wished a couple for their anniversary and played love guru when he requested the wife to stay-at-home and make their first anniversary special at home itself. Now what can we say about this young heartthrob, he's an alert citizen and surely the youth icon our nation needs.

