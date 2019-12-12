Here's how Katrina Kaif has been spreading sunshine

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Katrina Kaif travelled to villages in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, to espouse the cause of educating the girl child. The actor's visit was organised by the NGO, Educate Girls. Kat spread cheer as most of the kids were starstruck by her presence. She played games and helped them decorate their classrooms.

Katrina's beauty line, Kay Beauty, is also committed to bringing about change with its #Kare initiatives. The first #Kare initiative is in support of the De'Haat Foundation for the work they do to provide employment to rural women. To support the foundation, every Kay Beauty lip product that gets sold on Nykaa.com will receive a complimentary handcrafted pencil.

About this initiative, Katrina Kaif said, "Ever since we first thought of creating Kay Beauty, there was always a plan to find ways for the brand to give back to the community. I was so inspired by the work done by Vrundan and her team at De'Haat Foundation, especially towards creating employment rather than aid for the women of her village. We are very proud to be able to support De'Haat Foundation with our first #Kare initiative."

