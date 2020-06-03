Here's how Masaba Gupta's new line of fragrances will help migrant workers

After launching her line of face masks, Maskaba, proceeds from which will go to charity, Masaba Gupta has now launched a line of fragrances, Masaba by Nykaa. The socially-conscious designer has ensured that proceeds from its sales go towards providing migrant workers with basic amenities and care packages.

Gupta has co-created the line with the beauty brand. It's her latest addition to the lipsticks and nail enamels collection, which was launched last year.

Speaking of her line of unisex face masks, it's a line of non-surgical reusable masks. The ace designer created these masks especially for police personnel in appreciation for working tirelessly for the well-being of citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. For every mask sold, the designer plans to donate one to charity.

