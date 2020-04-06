Here's how Pallavi Joshi celebrated her birthday, amid COVID-19 lockdown

Actress Pallavi Joshi turned a year older and is having a quiet birthday due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actress' son and daughter gave her a surprise as they celebrated her birthday at home. Pallavi Joshi talking about her birthday said, "So, last night I was busy watching a movie. I was completely engrossed in watching the film when suddenly, I saw my son coming out of the kitchen with something in his hand. He had made a cake for me! We could not go out to buy a cake and did not even have the necessary ingredients to bake one at home. Despite that, he managed to bake a pancake on his own."

Pallavi further added, "Since I do not consume maida/wheat flour, he put some choco chips in the base. He had put a candle in the pancake and asked me to cut it. I was overwhelmed with emotions. My daughter asked everybody to sit down and then, we made a video documenting that moment. After a long time, the entire family was together and celebrating something. We kept chatting till 2:30 in the morning. It was an unforgettable, joyful night."

Veteran actress considered live-streaming the cake cutting, so that the guests she wanted to invite can celebrate with her online. On the work front, Pallavi Joshi will host the second season of Bharat Ki Baat. Also this year she is producing 'The Kashmir Files', being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which is yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject.

