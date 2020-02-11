Here's how Parineeti Chopra is protecting herself from coronavirus

Actress Parineeti Chopra has uploaded an airport pic on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a white mask to protect herself from coronavirus.

"Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys," Parineeti wrote as a caption with the photograph.

The actress was spotted in a casual ensemble comprising folded jeans, a white short and white sneakers. She had a stylish olive-and-beige Louis Vuitton bag slung across her shoulder.

Take a look right here:

Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. ðÂ¤Â #Coronavirus #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NHAgtMj5H0 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 10, 2020

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Common signs of infection include respiratory issues, fever, cough and breathing difficulties, according to timesofindia.com.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone are Bollywood stars who have been spotted wearing masks in public lately, as protection against the malady.

This year, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of two films. She has Ribhu Dasgupta's psychological thriller The Girl On The Train, adapted from the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name.

Parineeti will also be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amol Gupte. Her other unreleased film right now is Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates