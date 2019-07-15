Here's how Pooja Batra found love in Nawab Shah within 5 months of dating
Pooja Batra, who ruled the headlines over the weekend by sharing pretty pictures with husband Nawab Shah, has revealed the details about her hush-hush wedding.
Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah exchanged vows in Delhi, and the duo didn't make it a big fat Indian wedding. Despite being in the industry for a long time, no B-town celebrities were seen on their special day.
Pooja and Nawab tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony created the buzz on Friday, July 12, and finally, the actress has made it official. She gave an exclusive interview to Times Of India and revealed the details of how she met the love of her life after 42 years.
In the interview, Pooja said: "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week."
Talking about the equation she shared with her now-husband, Pooja further revealed in TOI interview: "I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly."
View this post on Instagram
She added: "I have always respected and liked Nawab, and this time around, I was open to the idea of getting to know him better. A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don't have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person."
Pooja also shared how beautiful it was when she started dating the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Nawab Shah. "During the initial days of our relationship, there was this one time when he came to pick me up at the airport, and according to him, he wanted to pop the question right then. However, he got nervous and dropped the idea (laughs!). He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family."
Also Read: Remember 'Virasat' actress Pooja Batra? This is what she is up to now
Sharing how difficult it was to be alone on foreign land, Pooja added: "Everybody goes through phases. I survived one of the most difficult ones, as I was alone in a foreign country. But then, that's life, isn't it? You learn as you grow and your mindset also changes with time. Life is all about learning and getting better. Every relationship is different, what works for one couple might not work for another. But what I have realised with time is to be respectful towards your partner, because what you give is what you receive."
View this post on Instagram
Thnku Arjun for this amazing evening!! Lots of love to you ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
On the work front, Pooja Batra, who was last seen in the film Mirror Game is now planning to take up more work in India, since she will be spending more time in the country. Talking about her project over the seas, Pooja mentioned: "I have been working in American shows, but since I'll be spending more time in India from now on, I would like to take up quality work here, too."
Batra was married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia in Los Angeles, California from 2002 to 2010. In January 2011 she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Pooja was previously married to US-based surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. However, the marriage ended and Pooja told Mirror that "it was the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life." Shah was linked to TV actor Kavita Kaushik. But now, the two have found love again.
Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale.
Also Read: Pooja Batra's hush-hush wedding with boyfriend Nawab Shah startles netizens
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarIt was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika Kumar, as they were spotted by the paparazzi hanging out together in Juhu, Mumbai. All Pics/Yogen Shah
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarFor the outing, Aamna looked chic in her netted cream dress, which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop top and striped trousers. Completing her attire, was her brown handbag and beige high heels. Don't they look cute together?
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarAlso snapped by the paparazzi was Sunny Leone. The Jism 2 actress happily posed for the photographers, donning her favourite black crop top and cargo pants. On the work front, Sunny recently made a special appearance in Arjun Patiala's dance number Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarThe actress is busy shooting for upcoming horror comedy Coca Cola. "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project," Sunny said while talking about the film, adding, "No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarB-town's most adorable couple, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu were spotted enjoying a meal together at a popular eatery in Juhu. The actress was seen wearing a green polka dotted top, paired with black pants for the outing. Kunal Kemmu too showed off his stylish side by opting for a dark blue t-shirt, paired with basic blue denim and sneakers.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarLast month, Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 36th birthday and he enjoyed his special day with Soha Ali Khan and friends. Soha Ali Khan wrote an emotional post for her husband on her social media account. "Happy birthday - May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more [sic]", she posted.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Alia Bhatt's prep for Sadak 2 Ooty schedule