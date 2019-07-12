Pooja Batra's hush-hush wedding with boyfriend Nawab Shah startles netizens

bollywood

Viraasat fame actress Pooja Batra married boyfriend Nawab Shah in a traditional ceremony, and this has left fans elated and taken aback by the good news.

Not every wedding is a big fat one in Bollywood. While some celebs, like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, have had big ceremonies in which the public was also involved, others prefer to keep it just among family. One such actress, who rose to fame with the Anil Kapoor-starrer Viraasat, married boyfriend Nawab Shah in a hush-hush ceremony.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, and the duo is said to make it official by signing papers soon.

Not only this, a few days ago, Nawab also shared a video with wife Pooja Batra where the actress is seen flaunting her traditional red bangles worn by married women in India. She captioned: "A story you can make a movie on [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A story you can make a movie on âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¦ÂðÂ¥ÂðÂ¤ªðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onJul 4, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

This wasn't enough, Nawab also shared a party picture which evidently shows henna and bangles on Pooja's hands.

View this post on Instagram Beard kaishi hsi ???ðÂ¤ª A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) onJul 11, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

For the unversed, the internet was abuzz when Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra made it official on social media a while ago. And ever since then, there has been tattle about them and now the duo has thrown caution to the wind. Batra was previously married to US-based surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. However, the marriage ended and Pooja told Mirror that "it was the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life." Shah was linked to TV actor Kavita Kaushik. But now, the two have found love again.

Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale.

