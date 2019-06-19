Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are truly, madly in love!

bollywood

Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra

The internet is abuzz about Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah and Virasat actress Pooja Batra's relationship. While their social networking profiles are filled with pictures of the twosome, there has been tattle about them and now the duo is throwing caution to the wind. Batra was married to US-based surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. Shah was linked to TV actor Kavita Kaushik. The two have found love again. Everyone deserves a second chance.

Nawab Shah, who was last seen in Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games in 2018, has been referring to the Pooja as "lifeline (sic)." On the occasion of Eid, Nawab Shah posted a picture with a caption that read: It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate.

The couple had taken a vacation to Goa, recently. Nawab shared pictures, without revealing her face, though he tagged her in one of his post, that had a romantic caption, which read: You have to keep breaking your heart until it opens and she appears

Here's another one from Nawab and Pooja's vacation:

However, it was this picture that grabbed everyone's attention:

While Batra had kept mum all this while, she finally posted a picture of hers (the same picture that Nawab had shared a before) with a caption: Life's a party when you are with your soulmate (sic).

