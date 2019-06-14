Is Jasprit Bumrah dating South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran?

cricket-world-cup

There are speculations doing the rounds that Jasprit Bumrah has been dating this actress since some time now and they have been flirting with each other on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket and Bollywood have had a love affair since decades now, almost every year we have seen linkups, affairs and sometimes even marriage between an Indian cricketer and a Bollywood actress. Some of the famous linkups in the recent past have been the ones between Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangita Bijlani, Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra and of course Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Also Read: World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah has shown massive improvement on the field, says fielding coach Sridhar

The latest to join the bandwagon is the in-form Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

The bowler is known to york batsman on the field, and now it seems he has clean bowled a beautiful South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran.

The two have been following each other on Twitter and have been publicly flirting with each other on social media, giving rise to speculations of the two dating each other.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Video of Pakistani fan's reaction after drop catch goes viral on the internet

The actress Anupama Parameswaran has although denied being in a relationship with the Indian bowler and has suggested the two are "just good friends".

Jasprit Bumrah is on a roll on the cricketing field. Considered as the no. 1 ODI bowler in the world currently, Jasprit Bumrah recently won the IPL 2019 trophy with Mumbai Indians and has now already taken crucial wickets against Australia and South Africa in the 2019 World Cup.

Here are a couple of pictures of the actress in question

View this post on Instagram Lots of love ..... ðÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by anupamaparameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96) onMay 21, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Achan ♥ï¸ÂÂ @parameswaranerekkath A post shared by anupamaparameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96) onMay 13, 2019 at 2:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Perfectly imperfect ðÂÂÂÂ­ A post shared by anupamaparameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96) onMay 8, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates