Here's how the Bhakarwadi team gave a resounding reply to COVID-19

The Bhakarwadi team has been boldly facing COVID-19 despite all odds. Says producer JD Majethia, "This is best exemplified by the unit of our TV serial Bhakarwadi. Soon after resuming the shoot of the serial, the unit was caught in a situation when seven of its crew members were not only diagnosed with COVID-19, but one worker succumbed to the virus in spite of utmost care by the producer. The shoot was immediately shut but very soon the undeterred the unit bounced back and resumed shooting."

He added, "The entire crew was put to a rigorous test and the hygiene and safety standard was revisited and few more elements like daily vitamins for the entire crew, UV machine etc were added. Moreover, a special task force was set up along with the insurance company to track and retrieve the insurance compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Within less than a month, the task force succeeded in getting the compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased."

There is still no cure for COVID-19 and plasma transfusion is the last treatment in critical cases. The Bhakarwadi unit has entered into an arrangement with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for plasma donation by all the recovered unit members. The seven members who were affected by COVID-19 have now recovered and raring to help others recover from the dreaded disease. They have decided to donate their plasma so that others may benefit.

