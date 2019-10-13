Here's how the lead pair of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was moved by the beauty of Pataudi Palace

The makers of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka launched the television show with much pomp at the Pataudi Palace last week. It turned out to be a one of a kind show launch for the lead pair of the show Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma.

Both the lead actors got the golden opportunity to visit Pataudi Palace and do a photoshoot in different locations in the palace. The ostentatious heritage of India, Pataudi Palace has an extraordinary beauty by which both the actors were moved by it. The highlight of the event was that both of them got to sit in the Diwan-E-Khaas area, which is not allowed to everyone. Impressed by the aesthetic taste of the palace, both the actors felt fortunate and lucky enough to experienced such a unique launch.

The inside view of Pataudi Palace. Image source: PR

Although the permission to shoot at the premises did not come easy. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan, who owns the 10-acre property, has long appointed a six-member committee that looks into the upkeep of the mansion. It took a series of meetings between the showrunner, Atif Khan, and members of the committee before they threw open the doors of the 150-room palace for the shoot.

Speaking to mid-day, the source said, "There is a dedicated administrative team, headed by Sharmila Tagore, that looks into such requests. Atif reached out to the team in late August to discuss the possibility of unveiling his show there and filming key sequences inside the mansion. A series of meetings was then set up. The committee wanted to know about the show's concept and the scene that would be filmed. Only once they were satisfied and got a nod of approval from Sharmilaji, did the team grant permission to Atif."

Filming in the premises also entailed following certain dos and don'ts. "The unit was allotted a restricted area for the shoot, which included the Deewan-E-Khas and the lawn. A standing instruction was that the cast and crew had to be barefoot inside the palace, and not touch the artefacts."

