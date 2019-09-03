Here's how you can ace Sunny Leone's casual look

Sunny Leone was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher Singh Weber strolling the streets of the city. Sunny Leone looked adorable as the family stepped out in casual wear. For the outing, she opted for a beige coloured top and striped trousers.

Take a look at the pictures:



Sunny Leone spotted in Juhu. Pic/Yogen Shah



Sunny looked pretty in her beige coloured top and striped pants

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Sunny. We have curated a list of trendy tops that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Aelomart women's cotton round neck top:

This t-shirt spells comfort and can be worn with just about anything. This white and maroon top will be your versatile investment whether worn in a casual or formal manner. This top can be worn with any colour jeans or skirts in your wardrobe. The top is made up of 100 per cent cotton material and features a striped style. Aelomart women's cotton round neck top is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop it here

Miss Chase women's maroon cotton basic t-shirt

This maroon knitted cotton solid t-shirt has a V-neck and short sleeves. You can pair it with jeans for the perfect casual wear. Feel at ease in this comfortable t-shirt. Miss Chase women's maroon cotton basic t-shirt is available at an affordable price of Rs 399. Shop it here

Mayra women's regular fit top

Look timelessly stylish at a casual occasion wearing this t-shirt. Tailored from quality fabric, this shirt ensures excellent comfort, all day long. This button-down shirt can be teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and low ankle-length boots to flaunt an ever-trendy look. Mayra women's regular fit top is available at a discounted price of Rs 348. Shop it here

FreshTrend plain V-neck slim-fit t-shirt

Refresh your wardrobe with this stylish t-shirt and pair it with jeans for the perfect casual wear. Feel at ease in this comfortable t-shirt. The product is meticulously crafted with 100 per cent cotton fabric with bio-washed fabric for bright colour and extra softness, which will give you perfect comfort. FreshTrend plain V-neck slim-fit t-shirt is available at an affordable price of Rs 350. Shop it here

Also Read: Choose the best bean bags at discounted prices only on Amazon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates