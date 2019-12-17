Meet the new Bunty Aur Babli - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli is finally getting a sequel. The film, which is said to be titled Bunty Aur Babli Again, will soon go on floors. The team, Yash Raj Films, have finally made an official announcement about the same, which will see the Gully Boy fame MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi and a newbie Sharvari.

Speaking of the first instalment, Bunty Aur Babli gave us a romantic jodi Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in 2005 rom-com. Apart from the duo, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan as a cop. It was the first film when the audience saw the real-life father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan together, while Abhishek's then-soon-to-be-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a guest appearance with the sultry song Kajra Re.

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day that Janhvi Kapoor was roped in for the role of Babli. The source added, "Though Ishaan Khatter was initially considered for the male lead, he has allotted bulk dates to Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Since the makers want to roll with Bunty Aur Babli 2 before year-end, they are in talks with Siddhant. The actor will wrap up the shoot of Inside Edge's latest season, post which he can work on the comedy. If Janhvi comes on board, she is likely to squeeze in the project between Dostana 2, and Takht, which rolls in February-end. The two have yet to sign on the dotted line."

Following months of speculation, it appears that Yash Raj Films has finally decided to go forward with the second instalment of Bunty Aur Babli, the 2005 hit that featured Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Shaad Ali, who helmed the original, will return for the second part.

YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun Sharma, who was an Assistant Director on YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious," says Varun, who is also the writer of the sequel.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the hugely awaited entertainer has begun its shooting schedule already!

