Here's the first look of Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback music video

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently took to social media sharing the first look of his upcoming comeback music single

A still from Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song. Picture courtesy/TSeries Twitter account.

Over the years, Honey Singh has been treating the audience with hit songs like Brown rang, Angrezi beat and Lak 28 kudi da among others, was last featured in 2014 music album Desi Kalakaar. The album featured 8 songs all were written and sung by Honey Singh. This year saw Honey Singh treating the audience with chartbusters like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Chote Chote Peg, Rangtaari, Urvashi, Billionaire, which went on to create a rage amongst the masses.

After a gap of four years, Honey Singh is now coming up with his single music video under the label of T-Series. Sharing the news, Honey Singh tweeted saying, "Here's the first look of Yo! Yo! Honey Singh's comeback "Single" Music Video after 4 years !! India's BIGGEST Music Video Ever !! Shot in Old Havana, Cuba. #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoOxide #YoYo" [sic].

After a long gap of 4 years, @asliyoyo is here with a comeback single. Feast your eyes on the first look.ð¤©

Get ready for India's biggest music video. Coming soon.ð¥@itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/uZVcCEUtnl — TSeries (@TSeries) 24 October 2018

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made his mark in Indian music industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing superstar is back to rule the charts and his audience's heart once again.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates