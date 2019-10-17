Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say on the Housefull 4 train journey!

Housefull 4 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. Taking it a notch higher, the makers come up with a unique idea to promote their film. They booked an eight-coach special train that left Mumbai on Wednesday with the star cast of the comedy flick - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, and Kriti Kharbanda. The special train will pass through several states and important districts like Surat, Vadodara, Kota stations and reach New Delhi the next day.



Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, and Kriti Kharbanda. Image credit: PR

Akshay Kumar looked very enthusiastic about the train journey. He took along his daughter Nitara along with him for the promotions. The duo was snapped at the Borivli station on Wednesday. While the Khiladi star looked dapper in his black printed t-shirt and blue pants, Nitara looked cute as a button in her black t-shirt and blue printed leggings.

Akshay Kumar at the station. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Speaking about the same the superstar shared, "This is a new idea, the Indian Railways has started this looking at our culture, to promote the culture. You can book the entire train and promote it throughout. I think it is a great idea, along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, they came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It's a great idea, which is gonna be fun. We've just started with our journey it's only been 40 mins and soon we would be reaching Surat, then the next stop would be Baroda, then Kota, Mathura and finally Delhi."



The special train booked by Housefull 4 makers. Image credit: PR

The new concept brings about promotions in the entertainment industry on the wheels on the train where the vehicle has been especially dedicated to promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 marks itself as the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the special train.

In an earlier interview, the producer had said, "I'm extremely delighted to hear about this great Initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited about this whole new experience."

Click here to check out pictures and videos from the fun journey.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation. Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji the film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates