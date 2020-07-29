Here's what inspired Anu Menon to make a biopic on Shakuntala Devi

When director Anu Menon was asked what inspired her to make a biopic on math genius and 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi, she said that it was daughter who inspired her. She shared, "One day, I heard my then 9-year-old daughter say that girls like English and boys like Maths. That really stung and I realised that we really need to fix this."

She added, "That was the starting point, following which I began doing some research around Shakuntala Devi and eventually connected with her daughter Anupama in London with my co-writer Nayanika. So this is certainly a story that is equal measures personal and important to me. I do hope little girls across the world see the movie and feel differently about maths."

The much-awaited Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020, across 200 countries and territories. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the film is a biographical drama on the life of Shakuntala Devi, a writer and mathematician who was popularly known as the 'human computer'.

