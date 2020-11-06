Here's what Janhvi Kapoor tried to avoid on sister Khushi's birthday

Actress Janhvi Kapoor engages in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in a new Instagram post she shared on Thursday evening. The image she posted has Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

"It's ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly," Janhvi wrote along side the image.

View this post on Instagram It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onNov 5, 2020 at 4:32am PST

Janhvi keeps sharing videos that reveal her bond with her sister. Amid lockdown, Janhvi had posted a video annoying Khushi who, on being irked, asks her elder sister not to talk to her. Not long ago, Janhvi had also posted a video on Instagram Stories of Khushi trying the actress's banana toffee sauce.

Janhvi, who was recently seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

