Here's what Karan Johar commented on Gauri Khan's picture

Karan Johar was quick to comment on Gauri Khan's Instagram post. Here's what he wrote

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan are holidaying in Spain. Yesterday, Gauri shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Best a woman can get... soaking in the sun with my boys in Barcelona (sic)." Aryan Khan and the lAbRam Khan looked colour-coordinated in royal blue hoodies, paired with t-shirts, denims and Balenciaga sock sneakers. Daddy Shah Rukh complimented his sons with a black leather hoodie.



Gauri Khan and Karan Johar

Buddy Karan Johar was quick to comment, "Love the Balenciaga sock sneakers in three colours." Karan Johar should know better, the Khans live and holiday in style.

Shah Rukh Khan just recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Zero in the US. Zero is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man. Directed by Aanand L. Rai the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

