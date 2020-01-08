Here's what Kareena Kapoor revealed about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's alleged affair

The rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating had started a while ago. Many of their fans rooted for the two, but neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours. Both Sara and Kartik were seen on several outings together, adding fuel to the already blazing fire.

Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's close to both Sara and Kartik, has divulged a little about their rumoured affair. She told the portal, "I honestly wouldn't know because none of them have told me that. That's the truth." Laughing off the rumours, Bebo further said, "In fact, that was one of my questions on the show (What Women Want) and he was like, 'I'm dating my work'." Well, well.

After rumours of Sara and Kartik dating died down, rumours of them having broken up started making the rounds. Now, it's said that Kartik Aaryan is dating his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, but only time will tell if that is true.

Speaking with mid-day about the same, Ananya had said, "I don't take dating rumours seriously because people will talk about whatever they want to. If we hang-out together, it will be news. If we don't, that too, will be spoken of. So, I might as well do what I like. I have said it in the past that I find Kartik cute and like spending time with him. I am not going to stop it because of what is appearing in the news."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in two big films - Coolie No 1 and the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, while Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming on July 31, which will be followed by Dostana 2.

