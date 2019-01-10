Here's what makes Hrithik Roshan a super dad

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is a clear example of how one balances professional and personal life

Hrithik Roshan with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 45th birthday on Thursday, and on this special day, we give you reasons that make Roshan, a super dad to his boys - Hrihaan and Hridhaan. Father to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan from ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan also won the title of 'Super Dad' at a virtual award show hosted by mid-day.com, 'Bollywood Jhakaas Awards'.

The actor is often seen spending quality time with his boys. From trekking to exploring adventures, Hrithik has proved to be a doting dad. Hrithik Roshan is a clear example of a family man and balances his professional life equally with his personal one. His Instagram is filled with pictures and snapshots from his exotic and adventurous trips with his boys.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has taken the mantra too seriously in his personal life and abides by it. Concerned about his sons' upbringing, in an interview, Hrithik mentioned, "Sometimes, when I sit at the breakfast table with my two young boys, I look at them and think, in 20 years from now, what do I want them to grow up to be? While there are different pictures in my head, I wonder what success will mean to them? What values will they uphold? Among all the teachings that I want them to have, the one that I believe is of utmost importance is that of contribution," Roshan said at the 43rd Giants Convention Awards. Contribution to society, he added, helps "bring about a positive change". "It is the noblest thing [one can do], and is one that brings us [close] to God. So, I hope that my children understand the magic and beauty of contribution and service."

From teaching his sons how to rustle up a meal to take them on vacations, doodling designs to educate Hrihaan and Hredhaan about life, the actor is doing everything in his capacity to raise his kids with the best values. It's no secret that Hrithik Roshan is a hands-on father, and these pictures are proof:

