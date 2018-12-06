Here's what Narendra Modi gifted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

national

Narendra Modi congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Joans and also gifted a rose as a token of best wishes at their Delhi reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5, 2018, wished a 'Happy married life' to the global icon Priyanka Chopra and American pop-singer Nick Jonas. The Prime Minister of India took to social networking site Instagram and sent across his message and blessings to the newly-married couple. In the candid photo shared by Narendra Modi, all three are seen greeting the other with a namaste.

Making the night special for newlyweds, Prime Minister Modi attended their wedding reception in Delhi on December 4, 2018, amid tight security. The Prime Minister to had congratulated the couple and also gifted a rose as a token of best wishes at their Delhi reception.

In another picture that was shared by the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress on her Instagram handle, the trio is seen sharing a laugh or two. The 'It Couple' turned hosts at their grand wedding reception, which was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in the national capital. The newlyweds looked their stylish best at the celebrations. While Priyanka was oozing radiance in a stunning sequin lehenga by Falguni-Shane Peacock, Nick opted for a more formal look, donning a black velvet tuxedo with matching shoes.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rajasthan. The lovely couple first got hitched in a Christian wedding ceremony which was even more special as it was officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married as per Hindu wedding rituals.



Later in the day, Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing her a "happy married life" and shared the picture of them sharing a laughter on her Insta page. Congratulations have been pouring in - both from within the fraternity and outside - since the couple first exchanged vows!

With inputs from ANI

